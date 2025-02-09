‘Herbert Wigwe Helped My Government’ – Sanwo-Olu Pays Tribute To Late Access Holdings Chief

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has paid heartfelt homage to the late business magnate and former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, sharing how the deceased supported his administration.

Naija News recalls that Wigwe, along with his wife Chizoba and son Chizi, tragically lost their lives in an aviation accident in the United States exactly one year ago.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was among a host of esteemed attendees at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, gathered to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the passing of the renowned banking leader.

Reflecting on Wigwe’s significant contributions to the advancement of both the nation and Lagos State, the governor expressed that he continues to find it difficult to refer to Herbert in the past tense.

Sanwo-Olu described Wigwe as a friend and brother, characterizing him as a figure whose influence was profoundly impactful.

“A year ago, the world as we knew it, changed forever. In an instant, we lost a man whose presence was larger than life,” the governor said.

“The pain of their passing lingers like an open wound that time has not been able to heal.

“He truly believed in Nigeria, he believed in Africa, ” Sanwo-Olu told the solemn gathering on Sunday evening.

“He, especially believed in our work here in Lagos State. Herbert travelled the world with us, helping my government to mobilise partners and funding.

“Lagos State has felt his absence very strongly in the last one year and people in this room know truly what I am talking about. There are projects that would no doubt have moved faster today. Of course, Herbert being around would have pushed them forward.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu recounted Wigwe’s contributions to Lagos State ranging from his support during the COVID-19 pandemic, banking sector, arts and culture, and a host of other efforts.

“H.O.W made my work as a governor a little easier for me,” a sober Sanwo-Olu told the audience.

“He was always looking for ways to be impactful. Nothing gave him as much joy and satisfaction than executing projects,” he said, but he believes Wigwe’s “greatest legacy lives in his children – Tochi, David, Hanna, and Okachi”.