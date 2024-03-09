Herbert Wigwe, Wife, Son Laid To Rest Amidst Tears

The remains of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba and son, Chizi, have been buried in his hometown of Omueke, Isiokpo, in Rivers State.

The 57-year-old banker Plc, his wife and his son were laid to rest in a private interment following a funeral service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Isiokpo, Ikwere Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that their burial followed a week-long funeral rites to celebrate the life of the founder of Wigwe University.

Several business leaders, friends, captains of industry, family members and associates had paid tributes to the late banking guru at the events held in Lagos.

The funeral service for the esteemed banker and philanthropist commenced promptly at 11:00 AM today, with friends, associates, and well-wishers from both local and international communities, gathered to pay their final respects.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers, Rivers Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, business leader Aliko Dangote, former Emir of Kano, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II, Governor Alex Otti of Abia, and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun were present at the service.

Others are former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governor Babajide Sawno-Olu of Lagos, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa, and a former Nigerian diplomat, Dr. Godknows Igali.