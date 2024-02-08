Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 8th February, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 8th February 2024.

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, have asked President Bola Tinubu’s government, to within a span of seven days, fix prices for goods and petroleum products in the country.

Naija News understands that the order was issued following an appeal filed against the federal government by a renowned lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Femi Falana (SAN).

Falana had earlier approached the court to challenge the incumbent government over the rising cost of goods which has brought untold hardship to the citizens across all states of the federation.

On Wednesday, the presiding judge, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, granted Falana’s presentation and arguments.

The judge, hence, issued a directive to the Nigerian government, instructing them to establish regulated prices for various essential commodities.

These commodities include milk, flour, salt, sugar, bicycles and their spare parts, matches, motorcycles and their spare parts, motor vehicles and their spare parts, as well as petroleum products such as diesel, petrol motor spirit (PMS), and kerosene.

The Senate has postponed the planned quizzing of the nation’s service chiefs about insecurity in Nigeria until February 13, 2024.

The decision was taken in order to accommodate everyone involved.

Naija News reports the absence of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa on Wednesday, forced the upper legislative chamber to postpone the planned quizzing of the security heads on the challenges of insecurity facing the country.

The move comes after the Senate had, earlier on Wednesday, suspended its rules to admit the Service Chiefs into the chamber and brief lawmakers on the infiltration of bandits and kidnappers into some parts of the country, including the FCT.

The motion to adjourn the security briefing was moved by the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, and seconded by the Minority leader, Senator Abba Moro.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who approved the move for adjournment, said the Senate would like a holistic deliberation on insecurity.

Akpabio, who announced the postponement and extension of fresh invitations at plenary, said it would be in the interest of the country for the Ministers of Defence, DG of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Minister of Interior to be present during its session with the Service Chiefs.

The Senate, therefore, discharged the Service Chiefs without taking any briefing from them and directed them to reappear on Tuesday next week when the Ministers of Defence and other invited security hierarchy would be present.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has raised a note of concern about the growing insecurity in Nigeria including acts of banditry and kidnapping.

Obi in a post on Wednesday, via his account on the X platform, said such levels of insecurity must not be allowed to continue and the government must take action to curb the growing insecurity.

He also appealed to the criminals to have a change of heart and abandon their evil ways.

Particularly, Obi lamented the recent kidnap of some Abuja-bound travellers in Kogi State and urged the federal government to give priority to securing the lives and property of Nigerians.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the rising cost of living in the country is not the handiwork of the Bola Tinubu government.

Naija News reports that residents of Minna, Niger State and Kano State on Monday took to the streets in protest against the rising cost of living and harsh economic situation in the country.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, the spokesman for the ruling party, Felix Morka, said the Tinubu administration is doing its best to address the rising cost of living.

Morka said it is unfair to assess the Tinubu administration based on the current economic realities because things are tough in many parts of the world.

He, however, admitted that Nigerians are dealing with circumstances that are difficult and challenging, but the Tinubu government has yet to spend one year in office.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), announced on Wednesday that it has established a Special Task Force within its Zonal Commands in order to address the issues of currency mutilation and dollarization of the economy.

Naija News reports that the anti-graft agency passed the message in an official statement released via its official X handle.

The EFCC explained that the main goal of this endeavour is to guarantee the implementation of regulations and avert any possible economic turmoil.

The Task Force, led by the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ola Olukoyede, aims to safeguard the economy from abuses, leakages, and distortions that can lead to instability and disruption.

According to the statement, significant progress has already been made, with the Commission successfully apprehending individuals involved in issuing invoices in dollars and mutilating the Naira in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

A bill for the amendment of the Electoral Act on Wednesday scaled second reading in the House of Representatives.

Naija News reports that the bill titled “A Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act, 2022 and for Related Matters” was sponsored by the member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency, Delta State, Francis Waive.

While presenting the bill, Waive lamented the gaps in the Electoral Act 2022, noting that an amendment of the law to pave the way “for the electronic transmission of results would help the nation’s democracy.”

He also noted that reviewing the voter register every ten years would be a good starting point.

In a significant development following the catastrophic explosion on January 16, 2024, at Adeyi Avenue, Old Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was officially presented with the comprehensive report of the incident on Tuesday.

The investigation, aimed at uncovering the causes and culprits behind the explosion, has led to the identification of three ‘persons of interest’ who are now slated to face legal actions for their involvement.

The tragic event, which unfolded at Aderinola Street within Adeyi Avenue, Old Bodija, resulted in the loss of five lives and left 77 individuals injured, in addition to causing significant damage to 55 houses in the vicinity.

The aftermath of the explosion prompted a thorough investigation by a combined team of medical, security, and engineering experts tasked with providing a detailed account of the incident.

Governor Makinde, upon receiving the report at the Executive Chamber, Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, was briefed on the investigative teams’ findings.

The House of Representatives will probe banks and financial institutions in the country for failing to comply with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regulations on Net Open Position Limits for foreign exchange.

Moving a motion of urgent public importance for the probe, Babajimi Johnson (APC, Lagos) explained that Sections 8 (4) and (5) of the CBN Act require the CBN Governor to brief the relevant Committees of the National Assembly during semi-annual hearings and to provide periodic reports on the economy’s performance to the Assembly.

Naija News reports that he also voiced alarm over the dollar’s consistent increase relative to the naira, noting that the dollar reached a peak of roughly N1,520 last week.

He claimed that a variety of market forces and specific government-adopted economic policies, such as the dollar’s liberalization, are to blame for this phenomenal development.

Instead of lending to their customers to sell when the currency rate is high, the senator claimed that commercial banks and other financial institutions in Nigeria typically retain a sizable portion of the foreign exchange they acquire through purchases, borrowings, or allocations from the CBN.

The prohibition on sachet alcoholic drinks by the National Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has prompted protests from members of the Trade Union Council (TUC), Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), and National Union of Tobacco and Food Beverage in Lagos.

Leading the demonstration on Wednesday, the Vice Chairman of the TUC’s Lagos Chapter, Idogen Emmanuel, who criticized the NAFDAC’s decision, claimed the ban was a setback for already suffering families.

He said, “What we are saying is this, if you say you want to stop sachet alcohol, you will be shutting down many families because millions of Nigerians are working in that factory.

“The labour market, you would agree with us, is already over-saturated as many companies have fled the country due to the harsh and difficult business terrain in Nigeria. Today you have piled more problems on our nation’s economy by sending more people into that same market. This we know does not represent President Tinubu’s agenda for the Renewed Hope.”

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the last general election, Omoyele Sowore, has called for the immediate release of women arrested for initiating the recent food price protest in Niger State.

Naija News reported that no fewer than twenty-five people have been apprehended by the Niger State Police Command in respect to a mass protest in Minna, the state capital, on Monday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police command said it arrested one Aisha Jibrin, 30, and two other women, Fatima Aliyu (57 years old) and Fatima Isyaku (43 years old), who allegedly led the demonstration.

Twenty-two other persons were also arrested.

According to the police, the protest commenced when Aisha and a group of women blocked the Minna-Bida Road at the well-known Kpakungu Roundabout, voicing their frustrations with what they perceived as the suffering inflicted by the Bola Tinubu government.

Subsequently, men and youths reportedly joined the demonstration, obstructing the movement of vehicles.

Reacting, Sowore, in a post on his verified X handle, urged the police to release the women immediately.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.