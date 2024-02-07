‘Things Are Tough Everywhere Else’ — APC Defends Tinubu Over High Cost Of Living

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the rising cost of living in the country is not the handiwork of the Bola Tinubu government.

Naija News reports that residents of Minna, Niger State and Kano State on Monday took to the streets in protest against the rising cost of living and harsh economic situation in the country.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, the spokesman for the ruling party, Felix Morka, said the Tinubu administration is doing its best to address the rising cost of living.

Morka said it is unfair to assess the Tinubu administration based on the current economic realities because things are tough in many parts of the world.

He, however, admitted that Nigerians are dealing with circumstances that are difficult and challenging, but the Tinubu government has yet to spend one year in office.

Morka said: “Our people are dealing with circumstances that are difficult and challenging. Nobody is in denial.

“Things are tough, they are tough in Nigeria and everywhere else. Farmers in Europe are barely going to farm; they are protesting vehemently, challenging the European government, who, by all indices, are doing better than we are, but things are still tough.

“This government has a mandate of four years. Why are we sitting here talking as though we are in the eighth month of the eight years of this administration?

“This government is not one year in office yet, just a few months. It is unfair to this president.

“Look at the bold steps this administration has taken to tackle these fundamental problems.”