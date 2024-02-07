Sowore Reacts As Police Arrest Women Protesting High Cost Of Living In Niger State

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the last general election, Omoyele Sowore, has called for the immediate release of women arrested for initiating the recent food price protest in Niger State.

Naija News reported that no fewer than twenty-five people have been apprehended by the Niger State Police Command in respect to a mass protest in Minna, the state capital, on Monday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police command said it arrested one Aisha Jibrin, 30, and two other women, Fatima Aliyu (57 years old) and Fatima Isyaku (43 years old), who allegedly led the demonstration.

Twenty-two other persons were also arrested.

According to the police, the protest commenced when Aisha and a group of women blocked the Minna-Bida Road at the well-known Kpakungu Roundabout, voicing their frustrations with what they perceived as the suffering inflicted by the Bola Tinubu government.

Subsequently, men and youths reportedly joined the demonstration, obstructing the movement of vehicles.

Reacting, Sowore, in a post on his verified X handle, urged the police to release the women immediately.

He wrote, “I have just received information that the woman who initiated the food price protest in Niger State has been arrested by the @@PoliceNG for organising this heroic act, she and other women are to be arraigned by the Police.

“The police must release them immediately. These women are going to be more of this uprising coming the way of Nigeria.”