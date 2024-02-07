Senate Postpones Grilling Of Service Chiefs Over Insecurity

The Senate has postponed the planned quizzing of the nation’s service chiefs about insecurity in Nigeria until February 13, 2024.

The decision was taken in order to accommodate everyone involved.

The move comes after the Senate had, earlier on Wednesday, suspended its rules to admit the Service Chiefs and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to enter the chamber and brief lawmakers on the infiltration of bandits and kidnappers into some parts of the country, including the FCT.

The motion to adjourn the security briefing was moved by the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, and seconded by the Minority leader, Senator Abba Moro.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who approved the move for adjournment, said the Senate would like a holistic deliberation on insecurity.

Opposition Parties Responsible For Protests Against Tinubu Govt – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has blamed opposition parties for the recent protests springing up in major cities across the country against the economic hardships plaguing Nigerians.

The APC, in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the opposition parties are sponsoring protests to discredit the government of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports residents of Minna, Niger State and Kano State yesterday took to the streets in protest against the rising cost of living and harsh economic situation in the country.

However, APC, in its reaction, said opposition parties are the ones instigating the masses to undermine the government.