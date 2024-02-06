Opposition Parties Responsible For Protests Against Tinubu Govt – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has blamed opposition parties for the recent protests springing up in major cities across the country against the economic hardships plaguing Nigerians.

The APC, in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the opposition parties are sponsoring protests to discredit the government of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports residents of Minna, Niger State and Kano State yesterday took to the streets in protest against the rising cost of living and harsh economic situation in the country.

However, APC, in its reaction, said opposition parties are the ones instigating the masses to undermine the government.

The ruling party’s statement reads: “In its arrant desperation to portray the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration as under-performing, opposition parties have resorted to instigating unsuspecting young people to protests in the streets of some major cities.

“The protests in Minna and Kano earlier today were the manifestation of this devious and unpatriotic plot. That the protests happened simultaneously in both cities is not coincidental. It bears a bold stamp of an orchestrated and coordinated effort to instigate unrest and undermine the government. This mercenary opposition tactic is a clear and present threat to public peace and national security.

“While we recognize the right of citizens to engage in peaceful protest, we urge our good people to be vigilant and not lend themselves to the treacherous attempt by the opposition to promote social strife by its incendiary rhetoric and manipulative plots.

“The President Bola Tinubu-led administration is solidly committed to doing everything in its power to mitigate the transient pains of critically important reforms that are crucial to economic recovery and sustainable prosperity for all Nigerians. It behoves us as good citizens of our beloved country to stand fast with our government in this noble stride. In due time, these policy reforms will yield enduring beneficial transformation of the material conditions of life in the country.

“We implore Nigerians to shun the guile and unpatriotic attempt by opposition elements to destabilize the country for their own base and parochial political gains.”