Breaking: Electoral Act Amendment Bill Scales Second Reading

A bill for the amendment of the Electoral Act on Wednesday scaled second reading in the House of Representatives.

Naija News reports that the bill titled “A Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act, 2022 and for Related Matters” was sponsored by the member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency, Delta State, Francis Waive.

While presenting the bill, Waive lamented the gaps in the Electoral Act 2022, noting that an amendment of the law to pave the way “for the electronic transmission of results would help the nation’s democracy.”

He also noted that reviewing the voter register every ten years would be a good starting point.

He said, “A review of the voter register every 10 years will be a good starting point.”

