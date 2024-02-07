Court Orders Tinubu’s Govt To Fix Price Of Goods In Seven Days

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, have asked President Bola Tinubu’s government, to within a span of seven days, fix prices for goods and petroleum products in the country.

Naija News understands that the order was issued following an appeal filed against the federal government by a renowned lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Femi Falana (SAN).

Falana had earlier approached the court to challenge the incumbent government over the rising cost of goods which has brought untold hardship to the citizens across all states of the federation.

Falana asked “whether by virtue of Section 4 of the Price Control Act., the first defendant is carrying out its duty to impose a price on any goods that are of the kind specified in the First Schedule to the Price Control Act.”

The Human Rights Activist also demanded “A declaration that by virtue of Section 4 of the Price Control Act Cap, the defendants are under a legal obligation to fix the prices of bicycles and spare parts; flour; matches; milk; motorcycles and spare parts; motor vehicles and spare parts; salt; sugar and petroleum products including diesel, petrol motor spirit and kerosene.

“A declaration that the failure or refusal of the Defendants to fix the prices of bicycles and spare parts; flour; matches; milk; motorcycles and spare parts; motor vehicles and spare parts; salt; sugar and petroleum products including diesel, petrol motor spirit and kerosene is illegal as it offends the provision of Section 4 of the Price Control Act, Cap…., Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“An order directing the defendants to fix the prices of bicycles and spare parts; flour; matches; milk; motorcycles and spare parts; motor vehicles and spare parts; salt; sugar and petroleum products including diesel, petrol motor spirit and kerosene not later than 7 days after the delivery of the Judgment of this Honourable Court.”

On Wednesday (today), the presiding judge, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, granted Falana’s presentation and arguments.

He said, “I have had the applicant Femi Falana in a suit no San,FHC/L/CS/869/2023 and I have also discovered that despite the service of the Originating motion on the respondents namely Attorney-General of the Federation and the Price Control Board, no opposition to it by way of counter affidavit, which is law that all the facts deposed in the affidavit attached to the originating motion are all deemed admitted.

“Consequently, all prayers that are sought for in the motion papers are hereby granted as prayed.”

The judge, hence, issued a directive to the Nigerian government, instructing them to establish regulated prices for various essential commodities.

These commodities include milk, flour, salt, sugar, bicycles and their spare parts, matches, motorcycles and their spare parts, motor vehicles and their spare parts, as well as petroleum products such as diesel, petrol motor spirit (PMS), and kerosene.