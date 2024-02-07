VIDEO: Lagos TUC, NLC, Others Protest Ban On Sachet Alcohol

The prohibition on sachet alcoholic drinks by the National Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has prompted protests from members of the Trade Union Council (TUC), Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), and National Union of Tobacco and Food Beverage in Lagos.

Leading the demonstration, on Wednesday the Vice Chairman of the TUC’s Lagos Chapter Idogen Emmanuel, who criticized the NAFDAC’s decision, claimed the ban was a setback for already suffering families.

He said, “What we are saying is this, if you say you want to stop sachet alcohol, you will be shutting down many families because millions of Nigerians are working in that factory.

“The labour market, you would agree with us, is already over-saturated as many companies have fled the country due to the harsh and difficult business terrain in Nigeria. Today you have piled more problems on our nation’s economy by sending more people into that same market. This we know does not represent President Tinubu’s agenda for the Renewed Hope.”

Meanwhile, The Food Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FBTSS) and the National Union of Food Beverages and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) have voiced apprehensions over the possibility of more than 500,000 workers facing unemployment.

This concern arises from the prohibition on the sale and consumption of alcohol packaged in sachets and polyethene terephthalate (PET) bottles.

Naija News reports that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has begun the enforcement of the ban on the importation, manufacture, distribution, sale, and use of alcoholic beverages in sachets, PET, and glass bottles of 200ml and below.