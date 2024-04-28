Nestle: Infant Formula With Excess Sugar Not Sold, Registered In Nigeria – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has responded to the recent investigative report accusing Nestlé of adding sugar to its infant milk products in poorer countries.

During a press briefing, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Christianah Adeyeye assured the public of the agency’s rigorous compliance checks for all infant and young children’s food products distributed in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that NAFDAC emphasized that the Nido follow-up milk formula, which was specifically mentioned in the report, is neither registered nor recognized by the agency and is not distributed within Nigeria.

She confirmed that all Nestlé Cerelac infant cereals available in Nigeria are fully registered in accordance with both national and international food standards.

“The products distributed in Nigeria meet the Nigerian Industrial Standard for Foods for Infants and Young Children – Processed Cereal Based Foods (NIS 256:2010) and the Codex Standard for Processed Cereal-based Foods for Infants and Young Children (CXS 74-1981),” Prof. Adeyeye explained.

These standards ensure that any added carbohydrates, including sucrose or honey, do not exceed the specified limits, thus safeguarding the nutritional quality of the food products offered to Nigerian consumers.

The controversy arose following a media report that alleged that Nestlé incorporates added sugars into its infant products in some countries, potentially contravening international guidelines designed to prevent obesity and chronic diseases.

The report claimed that products like Nido and Cerelac contained added sucrose or honey, based on tests conducted on samples from various countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

However, Prof. Adeyeye highlighted that the agency actively participates in the Codex Alimentarius Commission, a joint FAO/WHO Food Standards Programme, which develops international food standards to protect consumer health and ensure fair practices in the food trade.

Prof. Adeyeye reiterated that “the safety, wholesomeness, and quality of infant and young children’s foods remain a paramount concern for NAFDAC.”