NAFDAC Bans Sale Of Dex Luxury Soap In Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) has announced a ban on the sale and distribution of Dex Luxury bar soap across Nigeria due to health risks associated with its ingredients.

Naija News reports that the development was made known in a statement released on the agency’s X account on Thursday, April 11.

The ban follows findings on the harmful effects of Butyphenyl Methylpropional (BMHCA) found in the product.

The decision aligns with actions taken by the European Union (EU), which previously prohibited the sale of the soap due to its BMHCA content.

The EU cited significant risks to reproductive health, potential harm to unborn children, and the likelihood of causing skin sensitization among users as reasons for the prohibition.

NAFDAC, in the statement, emphasized the importance of vigilance within the product’s supply chain, urging importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to avoid engaging with the banned product.

“Although this product is not on the NAFDAC database, importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale, and use of the above-mentioned product,” the agency cautioned.

NAFDAC encouraged Nigerians to report any adverse effects or violations regarding the banned product to NAFDAC for immediate action.