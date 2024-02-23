Reps Orders NAFDAC To Suspend Ban On Sachet Alcoholic Drinks

The House of Representatives Committee on the National Agency on Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has decided to temporarily lift the ban on the sale of spirits and alcoholic drinks in sachets and pet bottles until the investigation is completed.

Chairperson of the House Committee on NAFDAC, Regina Akume, made this announcement in Abuja on Friday following a public hearing on the ban of these products last week.

She emphasized the importance of following proper procedures before imposing a ban, highlighting the necessity of implementing access control measures to prevent children and young people from accessing and consuming alcoholic beverages sold in sachets and pet bottles.

Akume underscored the committee’s responsibility in ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of NAFDAC in promoting job creation and economic development.

She promised to reach a level playing field between NAFDAC and manufacturers that would not be detrimental to children or public safety.

Earlier, the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, emphasized that the prohibition was implemented with the intention of safeguarding the well-being and safety of children, young individuals, and other susceptible populations.

“We tried to protect the market, and that was why we agreed to a five-year moratorium for the manufacturers to phase out alcoholic drinks in sachets and pet bottles in December 2018,” Adeyeye said.

She further explained that the decision was not solely made by NAFDAC but rather a ministerial directive, and now the five-year period has elapsed.

Adeyeye expressed her surprise at the manufacturers’ campaign, despite the agreement to ban alcohol in sachets and pet bottles.

She emphasized that many problems could have been resolved earlier, clarifying that the agency does not oppose the production of alcoholic beverages but rather the packaging in sachets and pet bottles in order to prevent children from having easy access to them.