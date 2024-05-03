FG Bans Use Of Foreign Syringes, Needles In Nigerian Hospitals

The Federal Government has banned federal tertiary hospitals from the use of foreign made syringes and needles.

The government instructed all Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and Medical Directors (MDs) of Federal Tertiary Hospitals to purchase needles and syringes exclusively from NAFDAC-approved local manufacturers.

This directive, outlined in a circular signed by the Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa, on Friday, aims to support local production and protect the country’s manufacturing industry from foreign competition.

NAFDAC has also been directed to cease issuing licenses for the importation of foreign-made needles and syringes.

Dr Alausa highlighted the challenges faced by local pharmaceutical companies producing these medical supplies, noting that many have closed down in recent years due to the influx of substandard foreign products in the market.

“Mr President has directed that this must stop. We all agreed to take the necessary steps to immediately remedy this sad situation.

“Pursuant to this, NAFDAC has been mandated to stop issuing licenses for the importation of foreign manufactured needles and syringes.

“It is also to de-list companies involved in the importation of these products going forward,” he said.