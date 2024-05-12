NAFDAC Sends Message To Alcohol Consumers, Reveals Substance That Could Cause Permanent Blindness

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against the consumption of fake alcohol.

The agency stated that drinking fake alcohol can cause slow breathing and abdominal pain and could also lead to kidney failure and death.

Speaking via a statement by its Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, on Sunday, NAFDAC disclosed that methanol, a substance which can be used in fake vodka, may cause permanent blindness.

“Drinking adulterated alcohol can cause nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, drowsiness, and dizziness, blue tinged or pale skin, irregular or slow breathing, low body temperature, unconsciousness or passing out. It can also lead to kidney and liver failure or even death. Methanol, a substance which can be used in fake vodka, may cause permanent blindness,” the statement read.

Citing a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, NAFDAC stated that more than three million people have died globally as a result of alcohol poisoning.

The Agency urged Nigerians to always scrutinize branded drinks to avoid consuming fake alcohol.

They warned that only NAFDAC registered drinks from reputable and licenced retailers, bars and supermarkets should be consumed.

NAFDAC also highlighted the importance of looking for the manufacturer’s contact information and address.

“WHO, in their Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health estimated that more than three million people died all over the world as a result of alcohol poisoning. Furthermore, International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) ascertained that one of every 10 cancer cases in Nigeria can be traced to Alcohol and 4.7 percent of overall cancer cases in Nigeria in 2019 can be attributed to consumption of adulterated alcohol.

“While urging Nigerians to remain vigilant, the agency is also tasking consumers to always scrutinize branded drinks to distinguish them from counterfeits before consuming them. NAFDAC wishes to advise that members of the public should shine their eyes and think about the 4 Ps (place, price, packaging and product) before buying of alcohol,” the agency said.