Tension As Bread Seller, Five Others Die In Osun Cult Clash

Six people have reportedly died from a cult clash in Ilesa and Osu communities of Osun State.

According to The Nation, the incident has led to palpable tension in the area.

Naija News understands that the incident started on Wednesday after members of the Aye confraternity engaged in a superiority fight with Eiye group over the killings of some of their members in Ilesa.

A bread seller, Oluwaseun Igwe, was killed by the members of Aye in Ilesha resulting in a counterclash among the members which led to the death of another two people.

On Thursday, three people were killed during a counter-attack at Osu in Atakunnosa West Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kehinde Adeleke confirmed six people have been killed so far in the cult clash and operatives have been deployed to restore peace to the affected areas and make arrests.

Cult Groups Clash In Ogun, Two Shot Dead

Meanwhile, a fresh cult clash in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, which started last Thursday evening, has reportedly left two persons dead.

Naija News learnt that the victims were shot dead in different areas in Abeokuta.

Confirming the incident, a police source said Oloba was killed on Thursday, while another suspected cultist, identified as Tayo Alora, was murdered in the Isabo area of the state capital on Sunday morning.

A resident who spoke on the incident said Tayo was probably tracked down to the point where he was gunned down, adding that government and security agencies should intervene regarding the situation.

The resident said, “They must have trailed him here, but they really didn’t engage in any disagreement or fight before he was shot. This is really scary, the government should quickly rise up to this before things get out of hands again.

According to Daily Trust, the clash began when a suspected leader of the Eiye confraternity, simply identified as Dare, was shot dead in front of his house in the Ijeja area of Abeokuta, Abeokuta South Local Government Area.

It was said that the kingpin, popularly known as Oloba, was shot dead by suspected members of Buccaneer Confraternity.

This is how they always start, the police and other security agencies should please start their work immediately.”

The Ogun State Police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, also confirmed the killings, stating that the command had commenced a discrete investigation into the matter and promised that all the culprits involved in the incidents would be arrested.

She said, “On that of Ijeja, we have heard, and we are on it. I also have the report of Isabo, but I will have to call back to give more details.”