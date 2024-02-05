Cult Groups Clash In Ogun, Two Shot Dead

A fresh cult clash in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, which started last Thursday evening, has reportedly left two persons dead.

Naija News learnt that the victims were shot dead in different areas in Abeokuta.

According to Daily Trust, the clash began when a suspected leader of the Eiye confraternity, simply identified as Dare, was shot dead in front of his house in the Ijeja area of Abeokuta, Abeokuta South Local Government Area.

It was said that the kingpin, popularly known as Oloba, was shot dead by suspected members of Buccaneer Confraternity.

Confirming the incident, a police source said Oloba was killed on Thursday, while another suspected cultist, identified as Tayo Alora, was murdered in the Isabo area of the state capital on Sunday morning.

A resident who spoke on the incident said Tayo was probably tracked down to the point where he was gunned down, adding that government and security agencies should intervene regarding the situation.

The resident said, “They must have trailed him here, but they really didn’t engage in any disagreement or fight before he was shot. This is really scary, the government should quickly rise up to this before things get out of hands again.

“This is how they always start, the police and other security agencies should please start their work immediately.”

The Ogun State Police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, also confirmed the killings, stating that the command had commenced a discrete investigation into the matter and promised that all the culprits involved in the incidents would be arrested.

She said, “On that of Ijeja, we have heard, and we are on it. I also have the report of Isabo, but I will have to call back to give more details.”