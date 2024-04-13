Osun Amotekun Nab Security Guard Over Alleged Theft

Advertisement

The Osun State command of the Amotekun Corps announced on Friday that it apprehended a 25-year-old individual employed as a private security guard for reportedly stealing nine air conditioners in Osogbo.

The corps Commander, Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (retd.), confirmed this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday.

He revealed that the suspect, Micheal Eze, hailing from Ebonyi State, was taken into custody following accusations of selling the stolen air conditioners to scrap buyers in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

“The suspect was arrested on Monday after the owners of the house he was engaged to guard in GRA, Osogbo, reported to Amotekun that their air conditioners had been stolen.

“After his arrest, he confessed to having stolen and sold the air conditioners, worth N400,000 each, to scrap buyers in Osogbo for N5,000 per one.

“The suspect equally confessed that it was not his first time stealing his employer’s property,” Adewinmbi said

The Amotekun commander mentioned that two of the air conditioners he had sold were later found in the possession of their buyers.

The suspect has since been transferred to the Director of State Security Service for further questioning and legal action.

He encouraged the public to collaborate with security forces in order to eliminate crime and criminal activities in the state by sharing valuable information to prevent crime before it happens.