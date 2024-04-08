Osun: PDP, APC ‘Fight’ Over Alleged Weapon Stockpiling

Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) recently engaged in a battle of words over political differences, with one accusing the other of stockpiling weapons.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the chairman of the Osun State chapter of the PDP, Hon. Sunday Bisi, issued a stern warning to the opposition APC.

According to him, the APC was attempting to push the state back into the dark ages of political assassinations on mundane issues of political differences within the party.

Naija News reports that Bisi raised concerns about a faction within the warring party amassing weapons and ammunition, cautioning that the current PDP government under Governor Ademola Adeleke will not stand for any disruption of peace in the state through violent assassination attempts, regardless of political affiliations.

The chairman emphasized the importance of this warning in light of reported death threats and the responses from rival APC factions in the state.

The ruling party urged security agencies to remain vigilant amidst allegations and counter-allegations of death threats involving opposition factions.

“We have always admired the peaceful disposition of the state leader, His Excellency, Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke. We share his view that meaningful development can never occur in an atmosphere of war and bloodshed.

“We appeal to both the aggressors and the bullied caucuses in the opposition fold to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign in the state. A situation where political actors in the APC threaten themselves openly and with reckless abandonment is unacceptable,” the PDP said.

No Discerning Mind Could Expect Something From You – APC Replies Bisi, PDP

Naija News understands that Bisi’s statement did not sit well with the opposition party, as the state APC accused him of selling the public a dummy about the true security situation in the state under Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

According to the APC, no one with a discerning mind will take Bisi seriously, as nothing better is expected from him.

The Osun State APC chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement made available to journalists through the party’s director of media and information, Chief Kola Olabisi, said it was strange that a party leader could amplify such an unguarded allegation about a threat to peace and security.

Lawal noted that those who know the author of the statement, Hon Sunday Bisi, might not be bothered much “as no discerning mind could expect something better from him.”

“Is the memory of Sunday Bisi playing him false to the extent that he has forgotten so soon that an appointee of Governor Adeleke, Dauda Olalekan, popularly known as ‘Emir Ajagungbade’ is currently on trial at different courts of the land over alleged murder, kidnapping and terrorism.

“The context of the ill-thought-out statement of the confused state PDP chairman about the conjectured insecurity in the state would be useful for the police and the DSS, who should wait no further to invite Sunday Bisi and help their statutory obligations on the issue at stake,” the statement added.