Amotekun Corps Arrests 14 Kidnappers In Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, reportedly arrested no fewer than fourteen kidnappers in recent operations.

Naija News understands that the suspects were apprehended across the state’s 18 local government areas and paraded at the corps’ headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

During the suspects’ parade, the state Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, revealed that the kidnappers were among 45 suspected criminals it arrested recently and would all be subjected to the full extent of the law for their criminal activities, highlighting that they had been thoroughly investigated.

Giving details of the arrest, the commander revealed that the group of suspected criminals paraded consisted of 14 kidnappers, one reckless driver, five burglars, two individuals violating anti-grazing laws, and five individuals apprehended for theft and dealing in stolen goods.

“We arrested 14 kidnappers, we have a particular case where we were able to break the kidnap syndicate in Akoko LG. The two kidnap victims are present and the bike the kidnappers were supplied with.

“In our strife to bring them out, the kidnapper had already confessed and was macheted in several places by his fellow kidnapper who wanted to cover up the crime.

“The officers of the corp rushed the suspected kidnapper to the hospital and he was treated. He has given useful information.

“This kidnap syndicate has confessed to several kidnapping activities in Akoko, Kogi, and Edo areas. And we are still looking for their sponsor who is at large.

“We are reassuring the people that there is no hiding place for criminals in Ondo State,” The PUNCH quoted the Amotekun commander saying.