Three Killed In Fresh Rival Cult Clash In Anambra

A bloody clash between two suspected rival cult groups in Anambra State has resulted in the untimely death of least three individuals.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the incident happened on Sunday (yesterday) at Eke Awka market, in the state capital.

Although details of casualties were still sketchy, The PUNCH quoted residents and passers-by to mention that one of the attacks started in the presence of traders at Eke Awka market.

It was gathered that two tricycles were pursuing themselves recklessly along Ziks Avenue, Eke Awka before one of them got stuck.

“Some boys alighted from the tricycle and started pursuing themselves and in the process started firing gunshots.

“They were pursuing themselves. At around Eke Awka market, the tricycle at the front got stuck in the traffic, and one boy inside it alighted and started running.

“Two boys in the tricycle behind also jumped down and pursued him. He ran towards Parker area along Ziks Avenue, and diverted onto a road by the right, into a mechanic workshop.

“The boys pursued him into the place, dragged him out and shot him dead. The incident caused pandemonium, and people were just running in all directions. For me, I didn’t even know I could run that fast,” One of the sources reportedly disclosed.

However, operatives from the State Police Command have denied knowledge of any killing in the incident.

When contacted, the Spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, reportedly told the media that there was no such information before the command.

However, Naija News understands that a similar incident happened last Sunday, which was Easter day, when no fewer than six persons were reportedly killed in the area.

Reports are that the rising cult clashes which have been a recurring decimal are being fuelled by the struggle for control of revenue accruing from the tricycle and shuttle bus operators, through tickets, emblems and others.

Security operatives and residents have raised concerns over the rising cult clashes in the area which had become a worrisome development for all.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, CP Aderemi Adeoye, had during an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Anambra State chapter, on Thursday, expressed worry on the development.

The CP, who was represented on the occasion by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Akin Fakorede, had said, “Could you imagine that the cultists we arrested, charged to court, and got remanded in prison custody, that some powerful locals are going to the Judiciary to lobby to get them released? And some have been released. And they are the ones unleashing this mayhem again! That is number one…”