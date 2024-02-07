APC’s Claim That Opposition Parties Sponsored Protests In Niger, Kano Is Daft – Kenneth Okonkwo

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Kenneth Okonkwo, has slammed the All Progressive Congress (APC) government for accusing the opposition parties of being responsible for the protests in Niger and Kano States.

Naija News recall that residents of Minna, Niger State and Kano State on Monday took to the streets in protest against the rising cost of living and harsh economic situation in the country.

But the ruling party, in a statement on Tuesday, alleged that opposition parties were masterminds of the recent protests in Kano and Minna.

Reacting, Kenneth Okonkwo, in a post via X on Wednesday, said the ruling party’s claim about the protests is daft, stating that the greatest disaster of the current government is the media aides.

The LP chieftain added that the APC might have forgotten that the protest started in Lagos state.

In said, “This government has failed in everything it “hoped” to achieve. But the greatest disaster is the quality of its media aides. The claim by the media aides that the protests against the high cost of living in Nigeria held in Niger, Kano, etc, are sponsored by the opposition parties is daft.

“Maybe they forgot that the protests started from Lagos Island right in front of Tinubu himself and his profligate convoy. “Ebin pawa oooo””