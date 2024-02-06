Ogun Impeached Speaker Escapes Suspension

The Ogun State House of Assembly, Speaker Oludaisi Elemide, on Tuesday, intervened to halt a motion aimed at suspending former Speaker Olakunle Oluomo, for fourteen legislative days.

The motion, initiated by Babatunde Tella of the Abeokuta North State Constituency and supported by five other lawmakers, sought disciplinary action against Oluomo for unspecified violations of the House’s regulations.

During the session, after the motion was extensively debated by its co-sponsors, Speaker Elemide called for restraint among his colleagues.

He emphasized the importance of peace and tranquillity within the spheres of governance as crucial to the success of the collaborative efforts between the Dapo Abiodun-led executive and the legislature in fostering the state’s development.

Elemide’s plea was grounded in the belief that maintaining a harmonious environment is vital for achieving the desired outcomes for the state’s advancement.

Elemide acknowledged the allegations of regulation violations by Oluomo but argued for a more lenient approachton handling the matter.

He advocated for upholding the dignity and sanctity of the legislative institution, which he described as the symbol of democracy.

By choosing to suspend action on the motion, the Speaker signalled a preference for reconciliation and unity over punitive measures.

Earlier, Hon. Tella, also the Assembly’s Deputy Chief Whip, had opened the debate on the motion, stating that “this Honourable House note with serious concern and dismay the unwholesome attitude of Rt. Hon Olakunle Oluomo, which is detrimental to the physical, mental and moral well-being of this Honourable House and how this attitude is putting the image of this House in bad light and disrepute.

“Further note is the fact that by taking this House to the court of law, he had shown a clear manifestation of an unfriendly disposition and disregard to the laws and statutes guiding the operations of this House.

“Also of note is the Legislative Powers and Privileges Act of 2018 section 21 on Pre-action notice which states: “A person who has a cause of action against a legislative House shall give a three months written notice to the Office of the Clerk of the Legislative House disclosing the cause of action and relief sought.

“However, consequent upon the fact that Rt Hon Olakunle Oluomo has refused to follow due process before taking this House to the court of Law, he has contravened the laws guiding the operations of this House and deemed guilty as he cannot claim ignorance being a former Speaker of the same House.

“Consequently, having been deemed guilty of the above as there is no record of three months notice being sent to the Office of the Clerk, an action that contravened the Legislative Powers and Privileges Act 2018.

“I therefore in consonance with ORDER X RULE 71 (4) move that Rt Hon Olakunle Oluomo be suspended from the activity of this Honorable House for 14 legislative days.”

Other lawmakers who spoke in support of the motion, including the Minority Leader, Lukman Adeleye; Adegoke Adeyanju, Oluseun Adesanya; and Waliu Owode, explained that the former Speaker’s activities violated the rules and regulations of the House.

Naija News recalls that the former Speaker was last month removed by 18 out of 26 lawmakers over allegations bordering on financial misappropriation, highhandedness, gross misconduct, arrogance, poor leadership style, lack of focus and transparency and pitching members against themselves.

Oluomo has, however, described his removal as illegal,l saying that he had already instituted a suit at the state High Court to challenge his impeachment.

22 members of the Assembly on January 30 also ratified the impeachment of Oluomo.

The Assembly later observed a minute silence in honour of the late artist and cultural icon, Pa Jimi Solanke, who passed away the previous day at 81 year,s as reported by a member representing Remo North State Constituency, Hon. Dickson Awolaja.