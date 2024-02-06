Govt Declares Public Holiday In Honour Of Former Yobe State Governor, Bukar Abba Ibrahim

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has declared Wednesday, February 7, as a work-free day in honour of the late former Governor of the State, Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

Buni made this known in a statement on Tuesday by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed.

The statement said Wednesday was declared a work-free day in Yobe to mark the third-day prayers for the late Bukar Abba Ibrahim, who died in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The third-day prayers, according to him, would be offered at the Government House Mosque, Damaturu.

Mohammed also disclosed that the Yobe State government has officially taken over the funeral rites to honour the late governor, and Gov Buni, in the company of government officials and the family of the late governor, has been receiving condolences from sympathisers from within and outside the state at the Government House, Damaturu.

Tinubu Mourns Abba Ibrahim

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of the former Governor of Yobe State and Senator representing Yobe East, Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

In a statement on Sunday issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said he received the news of the passing of the former Senator with immense grief.

The President said Senator Ibrahim was a personal friend and a consummate leader who served the people of Yobe with dedication during his extensive political career.

He, therefore, extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late Senator and the government and people of Yobe State.

President Tinubu prayed that Almighty God grant the departed statesman eternal rest.