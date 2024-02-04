Tinubu Mourns Former Yobe Governor, Bukar Abba Ibrahim

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of the former Governor of Yobe State and Senator representing Yobe East, Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

In a statement on Sunday issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said he received the news of the passing of the former Senator with immense grief.

The President said Senator Ibrahim was a personal friend and a consummate leader who served the people of Yobe with dedication during his extensive political career.

He, therefore, extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late Senator and the government and people of Yobe State.

President Tinubu prayed that Almighty God grant the departed statesman eternal rest.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the Federal Government, the President extends his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late Senator and the government and people of Yobe State.

”Former Governor Ibrahim was a personal friend and a consummate leader who served the people of Yobe with dedication during his extensive political career.

”As a senator for 12 years, his wealth of experience was a guiding force in the National Assembly. Generations to come will remember him for always placing the progress and welfare of the people at the heart of his service.”