Yobe Governor, Buni Confirms Bukar Abba Ibrahim’s Demise

The Yobe State Government has confirmed the death of the former governor of the state, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

In a statement on Sunday, the spokesman for Governor Mai Mala Buni, Mamman Mohammed, said Ibrahim died in Saudi Arabia at the age of 75.

Mohammed said Governor Buni described the death of Senator Ibrahim as a huge loss to the government and people of the state.

He called on the people and friends of the State to join his family, the government, and the people of the state to pray for the repose of the soul of the former governor.

The statement reads: “It is with a heavy heart, sorrow, and sympathy that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Yobe state, Hon. Mai Mala Buni CON, regret to announce the passing away of His Excellency, Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim, the former Governor of Yobe.

“Sen. Bukar died today while receiving treatment for a protracted illness in Saudi Arabia and will be buried there.

“Governor Buni has directed all other aspects of the funeral and condolences to be taken over by the state government to accord the late governor a state burial and honour.

“Governor Buni described the death as a huge loss to the government and people of the state.

“The governor said the death is a huge loss for us at this time, but that is the wish of Allah, our creator, May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and admit him into Aljannatu Firdaus.”

He added that condolences are to be received by Governor Buni at the Government House Mosque (Masjid), Damaturu.