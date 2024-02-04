Former Yobe Governor, Bukar Abba Ibrahim Is Dead

The former Governor of Yobe State, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has died at the age of 75.

Naija News gathered that the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) died in Saudi Arabia after a protracted illness.

According to SaharaReporters, a source close to the family posted on his Facebook page: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiuna.

“Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim has passed away just now in Makkah. May Allah grant him peaceful repose and Jannatul Firdaus as his final abode Amin Thumma Amin.”

Ibrahim was the governor of Yobe State from May 1999 to May 2007. He also served as governor of the state from January 1992 to November 1993.

During his first term, on August 5, 1993, he split the state’s four emirates into 13. The change was reversed by the military regime of Sani Abacha.

In his second term after the return to democracy, on January 6, 2000, he re-implemented the new emirates, adding Ngazargamu, Gujba, Nguru, Tikau, Pataskum, Yusufari, Gudi, Fune and Jajere.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2007, he was elected to the Senate for the Yobe East constituency. He ran for re-election in the April 9, 2011, Senatorial contest for Yobe East on the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) platform and won.