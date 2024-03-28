Ramadan: Gov Buni Pardons 33 Inmates In Yobe

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has granted pardons to 33 inmates across various correctional facilities within the state.

Naija News reports that the development was disclosed in a statement by the Information Officer of the Yobe State Ministry of Justice, Alhassan Sule Mamudo, on Wednesday in Damaturu.

The governor’s decision to pardon the inmates followed recommendations from the Yobe State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

The council, headed by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Saleh Samanja, visited Potiskum, Nguru, and Gashu’a Correctional Services to assess which inmates deserved executive pardons.

Saleh Samanja shared insights into the process, noting, “The Attorney General said they visited all the correctional facilities in the state to find out who deserves to enjoy the executive pardon.

“After careful deliberations, the advisory council came up with a 33-man list of inmates for consideration by His Excellency Hon. Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Governor of Yobe State, whom he graciously accepted and approved their release for them to enjoy freedom through the executive order vested on His Excellency.”

In addition to the pardons, Governor Buni marked the eve of Ramadan by approving the release of food palliatives to all correctional facilities throughout the state.

This move ensures that inmates can partake in the blessings and bounty of the Ramadan season, reflecting the spirit of forgiveness, compassion, and communal support that characterizes the holy month.