Enugu Governor To Spend N1.95 Billion On Exotic Vehicles For 24 LP, PDP Lawmakers

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State plans to spend N1.95 billion on new Toyota Prado Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for the 24 state House of Assembly members.

Naija News reports that the amount is contained in the state’s 2024 appropriation bill of N521.5 billion signed into law.

The budget comprises N414.3 billion earmarked for capital expenditure, which represents 79 percent of the N521.5 billion, and N107.2 billion recurrent expenditure, which is 21 percent of the estimate.

According to SaharaReporters, a check on the 2024 budget showed that N1,950,000,000 was approved for “Procurement of Toyota Prado jeep for newly elected House members.”

However, Mbah’s action to buy cars for lawmakers has been described as a misplacement of priority for a state said to be cash-strapped amidst economic challenges facing the state.

Critics claimed residents of the state, like other Nigerians, are going through a spike in the cost of living and hunger.

The opposition Labour Party has the majority of the 24 lawmakers in the state assembly, with 14 seats against 10 won by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).