Why I Visited President Tinubu In Lagos – Gov Mbah

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah on Saturday, visited President Bola Tinubu at his home in Lagos State.

The Governor revealed this in a post via his account on the X platform, where he also shared pictures of the two of them together.

According to Mbah, his visit was a Christmas visit which afforded him the opportunity to reaffirm his support for the federal government’s economic policies and the commitment of his administration to a fruitful collaboration between the federal government and Enugu State.

He wrote: “I paid a Christmas visit to President Bola Tinubu at his Bourdillon home in Ikoyi, Lagos, earlier today.

“It was an opportunity for me to reaffirm my support for the federal government’s economic policies and our commitment to a fruitful collaboration between the federal government and Enugu State.

“God bless Nigeria and Enugu State.”

Recall that about a week ago, the Supreme Court affirmed the victory of Peter Mbah, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the duly elected Governor of Enugu State.

In his reaction, Governor Mbah praised the Supreme Court’s decision upholding his March 2023 election victory.

Mbah reflected on the emotional and challenging journey through the legal system, expressing gratitude to the people of Enugu for their unwavering support.

In response to dismissing the Labour Party candidate’s appeal, Mbah reaffirms his commitment to fulfilling his mandate.

Amidst celebrations at the Government House, the governor viewed the verdict as a triumph for the people and a motivation to advance Enugu State’s development.