Pastor Jerry Eze Reacts As Little Girl Questions Member’s Testimony Whose Chopped Off Finger Grew Back

A popular Nigerian pastor, Jerry Eze, has reacted after a mother shared a conversation with her daughter, who was shocked by a member’s testimony.

Naija News reports that a member who follows the ministry of the clergyman testified to the growth of the finger after being cut off.

In a post via Facebook, the mother and her child who listened to the testimony had a conversation about it afterwards.

The mother said her daughter had asked her how possible it is for a finger to grow back, and she told her daughter that she is equally surprised, but “what God cannot do does not exist.”

The mother further explained that another person later testified that their finger grew back after being chopped off.

However, Pastor Jerry Eze found the mother’s post about her conversation with her daughter, and he shared it on his Instagram page with the caption, “To our great God be all the glory! What God cannot do does not exist.”

In other news, popular media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has berated those condemning Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, for opening an online church.

Daddy Freeze insisted that Yul isn’t less qualified than any Nigerian pastor to open a ministry.

Recall that Edochie had come under heavy criticism after announcing the launch of his online Miministry“The Salvation Ministry”.

However, Daddy Freeze insisted that the thespian can open a church as long as he preaches the truth.

Freeze argued that pastors who monetize their ministries and cook up fake miracles are doing more harm to the gospel than Yul.

He urged Nigerians to focus on pastors who have been giving fake prophesies to people and leave Yul alone.