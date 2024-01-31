Leave Yul Edochie Alone, Focus On Your Pastors With Fake Prophesies – Daddy Freeze Slams Critics

Popular media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has berated those condemning Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, for opening an online church.

Daddy Freeze insisted that Yul isn’t less qualified than any Nigerian pastor to open a ministry.

Recall that Edochie had come under heavy criticism after announcing the launch of his online Ministry, “The Salvation Ministry”.

However, Daddy Freeze insisted that the thespian can open a church as long as he preaches the truth.

Freeze argued that pastors who monetize their ministries and cook up fake miracles are doing more harm to the gospel than Yul.

He urged Nigerians to focus on pastors who have been giving fake prophesies to people and leave Yul alone.

Speaking via his Instagram account, he wrote, “Yul Edochie is not less qualified than any Nigerian pastor to open a ministry as long as he preaches the truth.

Story continues below advertisement

“Your lying @ss pastors with their f@les monetized doctrines, conjured miracles, and testimonies are doing more harm to the gospel than Yul can ever do. Focus on all the failed prophecies Gos and the life imprisonment Bishops, leave Yul.”