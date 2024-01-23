Yul Edochie Opens Church, Says He Has Decided To Answer The Call Of God

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has announced the opening of his online church.

Edochie announced the development via his Instagram page on Tuesday. He called netizens to join him on YouTube every Sunday from 5pm to 6pm and experience transformation.

In a banner shared on his page, the actor disclosed that the name of his new church is True Salvation Ministry.

He wrote, “It’s time to answer the call of God Almighty.

“It’s time to do His work fully.

“To spread the true message of God.

“Tune in, and be transformed.”

I Told Yul Edochie That A Woman Was Planning To Kill His Son But He Did Not Listen To Me – Prophetess Discloses

Meanwhile, a Nigerian prophetess identified as Francisca Emmanuel has disclosed that she told Edochie that a woman was planning to kill her son.

Recall that Yul’s son, Kambili Edochie passed on at the age of 16.

The teenager slumped while playing a football match.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the pastor disclosed that on February 5 2023, she called Edochie and told him about her vision.

The pastor said that she told the actor the vision so he would make a wise decision, but Edochie refused to take any action.

She explained that she refused to speak about the incident because she had no interest in chasing clout.

Emmanuel, however, stated that she has decided to open up about the prophecy because of another vision she recently saw.