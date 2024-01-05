Video: I Told Yul Edochie That A Woman Was Planning To Kill His Son But He Did Not Listen To Me – Prophetess Discloses

A Nigerian prophetess identified as Francisca Emmanuel has disclosed that she told Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie that a woman was planning to kill her son.

Recall that Yul’s son, Kambili Edochie passed on at the age of 16.

The teenager slumped while playing a football match.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the pastor disclosed that on February 5 2023, she called Edochie and told him about her vision.

The pastor said that she told the actor the vision so he would make a wise decision, but Edochie refused to take any action.

She explained that she refused to speak about the incident because she had no interest in chasing clout.

Emmanuel, however, stated that she has decided to open up about the prophecy because of another vision she recently saw.

Yul Edochie Sends Message To Late Son, Kambilichukwu

Meanwhile, Edochie has made an emotional post on his son’s posthumous birthday.

Yul took to his Instagram page to lament that he misses him.

The actor revealed how God granted his request to see Kambilichikwu in a dream.

According to him, the deceased looked more handsome and taller when he encountered him in the dream.

Yul also revealed that the demise of his son had inflicted severe pain on him and other members of the family.

He wrote, “Kambi yooooo! Happy 17th birthday, my great son. Hope you’re doing well over there. I never knew I’ll ever do a write-up like this, but here we are. Life.

“I kept asking God to let me see you again, and he granted my wish. And I saw you once in my dream. You looked much taller and more handsome. And bigger. You were glowing.

“Seems you’re now playing basketball over there and left football. You looked very happy. Obviously, life over there is quite different from here.

“I have to be strong for me and your siblings. While submitting totally to the will of God. We miss you. We love you, but God loves you more.”