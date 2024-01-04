Yul Edochie Sends Message To Late Son, Kambilichukwu

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has made an emotional post on his son’s posthumous birthday.

Recall that Yul’s son, Kambilichukwu Edochie died in March 2023.

The 16-year-old died after he slumped while playing football in school.

Remembering his late son on his 17th birthday, Yul took to his Instagram page to lament that he misses him.

The actor revealed how God granted his request to see Kambilichikwu in a dream.

According to him, the deceased looked more handsome and taller when he encountered him in the dream.

Yul also revealed that the demise of his son had inflicted severe pain on him and other members of the family.

He wrote, “Kambi yooooo! Happy 17th birthday, my great son. Hope you’re doing well over there. I never knew I’ll ever do a write-up like this, but here we are. Life.

“I kept asking God to let me see you again, and he granted my wish. And I saw you once in my dream. You looked much taller and more handsome. And bigger. You were glowing.

“Seems you’re now playing basketball over there and left football. You looked very happy. Obviously, life over there is quite different from here.

“Down here we’re doing our best to cope. It’s not been easy without you around. The pain is terrible. But I’m strong. Very strong.

“I have to be strong for me and your siblings. While submitting totally to the will of God. We miss you. We love you, but God loves you more.”