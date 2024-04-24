‘My Great Son Kambi Will Return’ – Yul Edochie Speaks On Plans To Have 11 Children

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has revealed plans to have more children after having five children from his first and second wives.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known on Wednesday in a post via his Instagram page.

Yul expressed optimism that his late son, Kambilichukwu, will return as one of his children again.

Late Kambili is his son with his estranged wife, May, who passed away in March 2023.

He wrote, “I’m just getting started. I’m going to have eleven children. Eleven beautiful children. Complete football team. My great son Kambi will return.”

Meanwhile, Yul Edochie has confirmed the arrival of his second son with his wife, Judy Austin.

Naija News recalls that in the wake of the death of Yul’s son, KambiliChukwu, from his first wife, May Edochie, in 2023, there were reports online that Yul welcomed a second child with Judy.

However, neither Yul nor his second wife, Judy, confirmed the report.

In a surprising twist, Yul took to his Instagram page on Monday, April 22, to share adorable photos of his son, Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie.

Celebrating his first birthday, Yul prayed that his son would be greater than his parents.

The movie star added that his second son is named after his two grandfathers.