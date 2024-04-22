Yul Edochie Confirms Arrival Of Second Son With Judy Austin, Shares Photos

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has confirmed the arrival of his second son with his wife, Judy Austin.

Naija News recalls that in the wake of the death of Yul’s son, KabiliChukwu, from his first wife, May Edochie, in 2023, there were reports online that Yul welcomed a second child with Judy.

However, neither Yul nor his second wife, Judy, confirmed the report.

In a surprising twist, Yul took to his Instagram page on Monday, April 22, to share adorable photos of his son, Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie.

Celebrating his first birthday, Yul prayed that his son would be greater than his parents.

The movie star added that his second son is named after his two grandfathers.

He wrote, “It’s time to grant the world the privilege to meet our son. From Isi Mmili Ji Ofor & Ijele Isi Mmili @judyaustin1

His name is Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie.

“Named after his two grand fathers. Rejoice with us as he turns 1yr old. Happy birthday, son. You shall be 10 times greater than your parents. May God lead you always & may your ancestors stand by you solidly.”

Meanwhile, Yul Edochie has taken a jab at Nigerians who appear as saints online, condemning him for his marital decision while battling with marital crisis in their homes.

Naija News reports that Yul has been subjected to social media attacks after taking a second wife, Judy Austin and welcoming a child with her.

In a post via his Instagram page on Monday, Yul claimed that the homes of those criticising him online are burning, but they are busy judging him and telling him how to fix his house.

He added that karma is coming for those interested in destroying his life and career.