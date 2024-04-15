‘Your House Dey Burn, But You’re Telling Me How To Fix My Own House – Yul Edochie Throws Shades

Advertisement

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken a jab at Nigerians who appear as saints online, condemning him for his marital decision while battling with marital crisis in their homes.

Naija News reports that Yul has been subjected to social media attacks after taking a second wife, Judy Austin and welcoming a child with her.

In a post via his Instagram page on Monday, Yul claimed that the homes of those criticising him online are burning, but they are busy judging him and telling him how to fix his house.

He added that karma is coming for those interested in destroying his life and career.

He wrote, “Their own house dey burn ooo. Wahala dey their house, dem never fix am. But they are busy judging another man, telling him how to fix his own house. Dey form saint for social media. Just to look good and get followers and like. Nonsense people.

“Mind your business, una no gree. You want to destroy another man’s life, you want to destroy another man’s family, you want to destroy another man’s career. Bcos of family matter wey no concern you.

“Your own family you never fix am oo. Wicked people. Whatever you wish me is what you’re wishing yourself. KARMA is coming for all of you.”