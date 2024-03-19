Polygamy Is Dignifying And Honourable, Many Women Are Selfish – Blessing CEO

Controversial self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has said she would not leave a marriage even if her spouse has a baby with another woman.

The relationship expert insisted that she supports polygamy, adding that it is dignifying and honourable.

The mother of two argued that women who are against polygamy are selfish.

She stated this in the latest episode of her TV show, Moments With Blessing CEO.

The divorcee noted that she is a huge fan of polygamous actor, Yul Edochie.

According to her, “Polygamy is dignifying for me, it’s honorable for me. Many women are just selfish. I support polygamy 100 per cent. I will not leave my husband because he has a child outside.

“I am a fan of Yul Edochie. I don’t see anything wrong in what he did by marrying two wives. He is an odogwu.”

You Don’t Have To Father A Child Before Accepting It As Yours – Blessing CEO Advises Men Amidst DNA Concerns

Meanwhile, Blessing CEO, has shared her thoughts on the trending issues of paternity fraud.

Speaking via social media, Blessing CEO advised men with cheating wives not to have DNA tests on their children to avoid heartbreak.

She insisted that children are God’s gift and men do not have to be biological fathers before accepting the child.

According to her, “There’s nothing to be ashamed of, own up, children are a gift from God. You do not have to be a biological father, you don’t have to birth a child to call somebody your child.

“You have known this child for twelve years and I think you can sit down and work these things out together with your wife.”