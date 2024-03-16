You Don’t Have To Father A Child Before Accepting It As Yours – Blessing CEO Advises Men Amidst DNA Concerns

Controversial self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessing CEO, has shared her thoughts on the trending issues of paternity fraud.

Speaking via social media, Blessing CEO advised men with cheating wives not to have DNA tests on their children to avoid heartbreak.

She insisted that children are God’s gift and men do not have to be biological fathers before accepting the child.

According to her, “There’s nothing to be ashamed of, own up, children are a gift from God. You do not have to be a biological father, you don’t have to birth a child to call somebody your child.

“You have known this child for twelve years and I think you can sit down and work these things out together with your wife.”

My Ex-husband Showed Me Shege, So I Had To Repackage Myself – Blessing CEO

Meanwhile, Blessing CEO has opened up on her experience when she was married to her ex-husband.

According to her, she got married at the tender age of 18, but walked out of the union at 21 because her estranged husband was abusive.

Okoro stated that after her bitter marriage experience, she repackaged herself, stressing that her ex-husband won’t be able to recognise her anymore.

Speaking in the latest episode of her TV show, ‘Moments With Blessing CEO,’ she said, “I married at the age of 18, I divorced at the age of 21. Na man show me shege so I had to repackage myself and change my name from Blessing Nkiruka to Blessing CEO.

“If my ex-husband sees me now, he won’t be able to recognise me. Because that woman he married before is not the woman he is seeing now.”

She said marriage is difficult, stressing that it is better to walk away than to endure bad marriage