Videos: Man Discloses How DNA Results Revealed He Is Not The Biological Father Of Sickle Cell Son

A Nigerian man identified as Steven Opeyemi Moses has disclosed how he discovered his son was not biologically related to him.

Naija News reports that Moses had appeared on a Nigerian-based TV courtroom show last year to reveal how his son was diagnosed with sickle cell at age two.

The young father explained that his genotype is AA while that of his spouse is AS, but they later discovered that their son is an SS carrier.

During the hearing, the judge, who had earlier ordered a DNA test to be carried out, read the result, and the DNA analysis revealed a 0% probability of paternity, indicating a negative result.

Following the clip from the court hearing shared by an X user, Moses provided an update revealing that his ‘wife’ has since refused to undergo a maternity test.

He made this known in a series of posts on his X account (@SteveMosoes) on Monday.

He wrote: “I am still in awe of how we got here. We got married precisely on May 21, 2016. A year down the line she got pregnant and gave birth on her birthday November 8, 2018. The first crisis the boy had we spent thousands in hospital and that’s when we first discovered he was SS.

“At this point I was confused. She first told me it was the enemy that was doing us through the boy. I didn’t believe and at the same time I didn’t argue with her. I started making my research if it was possible for AA + AS to produce SS.

“I saw some rare occasions of extreme weather conditions but it wasn’t possible in Nigeria as a result of good weather. I spoke to few councillors and midwives in Ifako General Hospital and Lagos State teaching Hospital.

“We kept on living together, & we kept praying & fasting and nothing change. The boy kept on going through crisis. At this point we were already out of cash and could not afford a DNA test because I was already uncomfortable, having confirmed from many sources that it was impossible.

“For me to produce SS even when I marry SS as a AA. So I started voicing my displeasure out to my friends and one of them pointed me to Justice Court that they will do the DNA test for free. So I contacted them and arranged a sample for me and the boy for Paternity test.

“Paternity test results came out in December, and we had a court session where it was unveiled as seen in the video. Since December, she has been dodging and refusing to pick calls from Justice Court to carry out the Judge’s verdict to run a maternity test.

“So as I write this story, Justice Court has not been able to reach her over the phone. She is not picking calls. One funny thing in all this is, in November last year. Her family got me arrested from Ajuwon Police Station because I was not dropping upkeep for the said child.

“It took intervention of our family lawyer to get the case out of police station. I remember the police were supporting her. In December, DNA results came out and it was negative. The need to clear herself arises and she went into isolation.”

He also dismissed the possibility of a ‘child-swap’ at the hospital.

“The above video shows the last part that says ‘Is the child swap in hospital?’ It may be possible, but the chances are slim. I was present in the labour room and there were only two woman in labour that day. It wasn’t a hospital; it was Ojodu Health Center at Gbadamosi, Ojodu.

“The other woman already gave birth while she was in labour. I remember following the nurse to clean him up & collected him back. I dropped him beside her on the bed waited for her sister to come and then I left to cook something for her. Honestly, this marriage wrecked me.”

Watch the videos below,