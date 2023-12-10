‘I Went To Shiloh To Look For Husband, I’m Tired Of Wayward Life’ – Blessing CEO

Controversial self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has publicly renounced her wayward lifestyle as she desires to get a husband.

Naija News reports that Blessing made this known in a video shared on her Instagram page while praying at the just concluded 2023 Shiloh of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel.

The single mother of two stated that she’s tired of fornication, adding she must have a relationship before the end of 2023.

She said: “Give me my own husband. I have entered Shiloh to find husband.

“Wayward life don tire me . Fornication don tire me. Give me my own husband.

“This relationship expert without a relationship must end this year 2023. I am aggressive. Prayer point. Lord give us men wey don buy table. We move.”

Meanwhile, Blessing CEO has berated some women who wore wedding gowns while praying that God send them their life partners.

Naija News understands that a viral video had shown several women in wedding gowns praying fervently for God to send them husbands.

Reacting to the video with a tone of disappointment, Blessing CEO wondered the significance of women dressing in bridal attires in an effort to find husbands.

She expressed concern over what she described as an unnecessary and potentially embarrassing practice and desperation.

Speaking via Instagram, the mother of two pointed out that that there is a big difference between producing material and accepting a false view of marriage.

She made several important points, one of which was that when women openly express their great desire to get married, it might diminish their value as women in the eyes of a man.