Blessing CEO Blasts Ladies Spotted Wearing Wedding Gowns While Praying For Husbands

Controversial media personality and self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing CEO has berated some women who wore wedding gowns while praying that God send them their life partners.

Naija News understands that a viral video had shown several women in wedding gowns praying fervently for God to send them husbands.

Watch the video below:

Reacting to the video with a tone of disappointment, Blessing CEO wondered the significance of women dressing in bridal attires in an effort to find husbands.

She expressed concern over what she described as an unnecessary and potentially embarrassing practice and desperation.

Speaking via Instagram, the mother of two pointed out that that there is a big difference between producing material and accepting a false view of marriage.

She made several important points, one of which was that when women openly express their great desire to get married, it might diminish their value as women in the eyes of a man.

Her compelling argument challenged women to redefine their approach to finding love and spirituality, urging them to leave behind their perceived embarrassment and discover their true strength as individuals.

According to Blessing, the preacher in charge is giving the women an incorrect perspective on marriage.