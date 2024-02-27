Cheating Shouldn’t Make You Leave Your Marriage – Blessing CEO

Controversial self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has argued against leaving your marriage due to infidelity.

She opened up about leaving her husband, stating that the cause was domestic violence rather than cheating.

In the inaugural episode of her television show, Moments With Blessing CEO, she expressed the opinion that cheating does not justify ending a marriage.

She further argued that if women are capable of concealing the paternity of their children from their husbands, they should equally tolerate infidelity.

Blessing CEO said, “I left my marriage because of domestic violence, my husband is not a cheat. Sometimes we women have to accept we are the problem.

“Cheating shouldn’t make you leave your marriage, the same way you hide a DNA result, keep it a secret if your husband is cheating.”

Meanwhile, the social media influencer has addressed accusations from bloggers and social media users who claim she is selling her clothes due to financial difficulties.

Blessing CEO clarified that her decision to sell her clothes stems from them no longer fitting, rather than financial woes.

She highlighted the uniqueness of her wardrobe, expressing her fondness for her collection and choosing to auction rather than dispose of them because of their significant value.

Addressing the misinformation about her financial status on Instagram, she labelled those spreading such rumours as “poor children.”