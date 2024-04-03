Daddy Freeze Reveals One Of God’s Greatest Gifts To Him

Advertisement

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has expressed appreciation to God for not having two Nigerian parents.

Naija News reports that Freeze, in a post via his Instagram page, listed some of the problems a person has to deal with when both parents are Nigerians.

According to Daddy Freeze, one of the greatest gifts God gave to him was giving him only one Nigerian parent.

He added that Nigerian parents can be toxic, demanding, manipulative, and entitled, and having one of them makes it much easier to deal with the problems associated with them.

In his words: “One of the greatest gifts God gave me, is the fact that I don’t have 2 Nigerian parents. It’s so much easier to deal with the TOxicity, entitlement, demands & manipulations from 1 Naija parent than from 2 Naija parents. ~FRZ.”

Meanwhile, Daddy Freeze has revealed why he would prefer to marry a witch or mermaid rather than a praying wife.

Naija News reports that Freeze made this known in a post via his Instagram page, stating that a praying woman is not a valuable asset to him because he constantly hears from God despite praying only five minutes daily.

According to him, his estranged wife, Opeyemi, was not prayerful, and it didn’t matter to him because he did not need a praying woman.

Daddy Freeze added that he would choose a witch or mermaid that would be useful in other areas than a praying wife.