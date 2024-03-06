Why I Prefer Marrying Witch To Praying Wife – Daddy Freeze

Controversial media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, has revealed why he would prefer to marry a witch or mermaid rather than a praying wife.

Naija News reports that Freeze made this known in a post via his Instagram page, stating that a praying woman is not a valuable asset to him because he constantly hears from God despite praying only five minutes daily.

According to him, his estranged wife, Opeyemi, was not prayerful, and it didn’t matter to him because he did not need a praying woman.

Daddy Freeze added that he would choose a witch or mermaid that would be useful in other areas than a praying wife.

He said, “They said a woman that prays is a valuable asset. Not to me because I can pray for myself. I walk with God in such a way that I pray five minutes a day and I get everything I asked for. Because I am always hearing from God.

“So, I don’t need a praying wife. Instead of giving me a praying wife, give me witch or a mermaid that will be useful in other areas. Leave that praying to me. I am a spirit. I don’t need a praying wife. Even my ex was never really a praying wife. If it’s prayer, she just started now. She was never a praying wife and it didn’t matter to me.”