‘Everywhere Will Be Full’ – Daddy Freeze Threatens To Make UK Authorities Deport Nigerians

Controversial media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has threatened to write to UK authorities to deport Nigerians en masse if he continues to be dragged on social media.

Daddy Freeze, speaking in a video message posted on his Instagram account, vowed to take steps to compel the UK to stop issuing Certificates of Sponsorship to Nigerians.

According to Daddy Freeze, Nigerians are unaware of his influence and connections with the UK authorities.

He said, “It is you people who are pushing me to the wall. With the UK authorities, your brothers will start coming home, and they are not going to get COS visas ever again. Because of me, they will end issuing COS visas to Nigerians.

“As long as I keep seeing that you are guilty and greedy, I’m going to keep getting angry and trust me, I have the UK authority at my beck and call. You don’t know how big Daddy Freeze is. You have no idea. If you did, you will shut up.

“I will bring Nigerians back home en masse. The airports will be full, the seaports will be full. Libya will also be full because some of them can’t afford flight tickets. They will come from Europe by road. Everywhere will be full.

“I am not God, but I’ve decided to fight for myself, and there will be casualties and victims.“