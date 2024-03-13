Why You Shouldn’t Settle For A Man Who Earns N800k – Daddy Freeze Knocks BBNaija’s Rachel Over Advice To Women

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has slammed Big Brother Naija star, Rachel Edwards, over controversial advice to women amidst the economic situation in the country.

In a post via X, the reality TV star advised ladies never to settle for a man who earns N800,000 as a salary in Lagos.

According to Rachel, the current price of a wig is approximately N800k, and one wig will cover the salary of a man earning such an amount.

She wrote, “As a lady, you can’t settle for a man with 800k as salary in Lagos. One wig and your man’s salary is finished, baby girl.”

Reacting via the comment section of a blog, Daddy Freeze urged the reality TV star to get a job that would fund her soft lifestyle.

He wrote, “Get a job baby girl if you want to fund the soft life or be an 8/10 at least, which sadly you aren’t…”

Meanwhile, Daddy Freeze has revealed why he would prefer to marry a witch or mermaid rather than a praying wife.

Naija News reports that Freeze made this known in a post via his Instagram page, stating that a praying woman is not a valuable asset to him because he constantly hears from God despite praying only five minutes daily.

According to him, his estranged wife, Opeyemi, was not prayerful, and it didn’t matter to him because he did not need a praying woman.

Daddy Freeze added that he would choose a witch or mermaid that would be useful in other areas than a praying wife.