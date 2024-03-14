What Do You Expect From Man Whose Livelihood Is TikTok Gifts? – BBNaija Rachel Fires Back At Daddy Freeze

Big Brother Naija Star, Rachel Edwards, has replied to Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, over her recent controversial advice to women.

Naija News reported that in a post via X on Wednesday, the reality TV star advised ladies never to settle for a man who earns N800,000 as a salary in Lagos.

According to Rachel, the current price of a wig is approximately N800k, and one wig will cover the salary of a man earning such an amount.

She wrote, “As a lady, you can’t settle for a man with 800k as salary in Lagos. One wig and your man’s salary is finished, baby girl.”

Reacting via the comment section of a blog, Daddy Freeze urged the reality TV star to get a job that would fund her soft lifestyle.

In response, Rachel noted that many people have failed to accept the reality of the current economy and the high cost of things.

She further slammed Freeze, saying she least expected anything from a man whose source of livelihood is TikTok gifts and who is always jumping on trends.

She wrote, “It’s sad that most people aren’t bold enough to accept the reality of things in this economy. Ordinary $500 is what is making this man shed tears? What do you expect from a man whose source of livelihood is TikTok gifts, looking for any opportunity to jump in front of a ringlight.”