Junior Pope: Daddy Freeze Blasts Nollywood Producers Over Burial Of Make-up Artist At River Bank

Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has fumed at Nollywood producers over the burial of make-up artist, Abigail Fredrick, at the river bank in Anambra State.

Naija News earlier reported that the body of Abigail, one of those involved in the boat accident alongside Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, at a river in Anambra state, has been recovered and laid to rest.

Abigail Fredrick’s corpse and the cameraman were found on Thursday, April 11, after the tragic incident on Wednesday.

Film director cum actor, Moses Eskor, in a post via his social media page, revealed that the family of the deceased could not afford the payment for certain traditional sacrifices for her corpse to be taken back home to Akwa Ibom.

He also said the money raised was insufficient for the traditional rites.

Reacting, Daddy Freeze, in a post via his Instagram page, questioned why Nollywood producers could not raise a sufficient amount of money to ensure that Abigail was properly laid to rest.

He wrote, “So the producers cannot raise the money abi? Na wa o… Just be famous in this life. The FreeNation would have raised the money in a few hours if only we were informed. Imagine person commot for house go hustle them bury am there for where he go work…”